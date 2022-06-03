Santa Barbara County Courthouse to undergo restorative construction project starting Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County officials announced Friday that the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, completed in 1929, will undergo a restorative construction project starting Tuesday, June 7.

County officials said that this will be a comprehensive, multi-phase restoration project "designed to create a safe, weathertight roof and stable building along with a durable roof assembly, all while retaining the building’s historic character."

The project will have at least four phases, the first of which is scheduled to last from June 7 until early September 2022.

Proposed Phasing Plan Quick Reference for the Santa Barbara County Courthouse restoration project. PC: Santa Barbara County

"All restoration work on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse—a National Historic Landmark—will be carried out using the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties," said county officials.

Officials said that this project will include protection of existing materials, using as much existing tile as possible, and using similar materials.

Major repairs will be done to the building's roof – including drainage systems, skylights, concrete balcony assemblies, cast stone elements and wood windows.

The entire building will also undergo a gutter cleaning, according to county officials.

While the Courthouse will remain open, the county said that there will be scaffolding around the portion of the building at the corner of Anacapa St and Figueroa St which might detract from photos and aesthetics that visitors and wedding parties expect.

Those working or visiting inside the Courthouse may be impacted by noise, dust and odors, said the county.