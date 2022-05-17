Santa Barbara County high fire season begins Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Things are heating up this Friday, as Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other local fire departments will declare the day the start of high fire season.

Anyone visiting or living in Santa Barbara County is encouraged to be especially watchful and informed during this time by familiarizing themselves with the "Ready! Set! Go!" wildfire action plan, which can be accessed at sbcfire.com.

Owing to increased risk for ignition and growth of a vegetation fire, the SBCFD urges the public to keep vegetation around structures clear and to be careful while traveling to the wildland areas of Santa Barbara County.

To maintain safety, there will be a suspension of all burn permits and an increase in the number of resources to deal with vegetation fires.