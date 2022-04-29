California State Parks passes available at Goleta, Santa Ynez Libraries

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley library-goers are now able to get free passes to California State Parks with the California State Library Parks Pass program.

With the pass, anyone with a library card will be able to use it to "unlock the benefits and beauty of our majestic state parks," said Goleta spokesman Jaime Shaw.

"Research shows that spending time in the outdoors is associated with better mental and physical health, and that many Californians face barriers to accessing their parks. California has a wealth of state parks, and many public libraries are likely within driving distance of one," Shaw continued.

"By reducing barriers to park access and partnering with entities such as public libraries, the goal is to help more Californians explore the outdoors and generate positive impacts in the area of health, natural resource stewardship, and historical and cultural connections."

As part of a three-year pilot program, the two libraries will receive 13 California State Library Parks Pass hangtags for checkout by visitors. There are currently three passes in circulation for checkout, with the remaining 10 expected during the month of May, Shaw said.

Library card holders are able to check out the pass for 21 days and then return it to the library for others to use. The passes are valid for entry of one passenger car with up to nine people.

For more information about the California State Library Parks passes, click here.

To place a hold request on a pass, click here.