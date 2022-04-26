Pollinating grasses and trees hit allergy sufferers hard this season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If your allergies are in full bloom, you're not alone.

Many people on the Central and South Coasts are suffering with a runny nose, watery eyes and lots of sneezing.

No, it's not COVID-19, in most cases. But, it is a particularly rough allergy season thanks to a combination of recent rains and lots of what allergy experts call "springtime pollinators."

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

"It's rough for people who have what's commonly known as hay fever. We call it "allergic rhinitis," said Dr. Myron Liebhaber, an Allergy & Immunology Specialist at Sansum Clinic.

Dr. Liebhaber told News Channel 3-12 that grasses are among the worst pollinators right now, along with Olive and Acacia trees.

He pointed to a new trend this year.

"The intensity of the pollen season is surprising us. Just a lot of pollen in the air with the winds blowing, of course. And, by the way, it's not just pollens. For some reason, we don't really understand, mold spores are up now, too."

Liebhaber said mold spores don't typically pop up in a dry season like we're having. He added, those suffering from the pollen now can expect their allergy symptoms to continue.

"Global warming translates to a longer pollen season as well so, that makes things worse."

The longtime Sansum Clinic allergist said there are good over-the-counter nasal sprays, eye drops and antihistamines (that won't make you too sleepy) that allergy sufferers can buy without a prescription.

If symptoms are more severe, check with your primary doctor or consider undergoing allergy tests.