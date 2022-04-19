Santa Barbara City Council considers housing crisis study

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-More than 100 Santa Barbara City workers and SEUI union members took time off to rally and attend this Santa Barbara City Council meeting.

members say they want to be able to afford to live where they work.They came to support for higher wages and lower rents

Zac Smith said he remembers when he was a boy in the 1990s his mom earned 15 dollars and hour and paid $725 rent for a two bedroom.

Smith supports rent stabilization with a 2 percent cap and a rent registry under consideration.

Some workers said they have seen the supply of rentals hurt by Airbnbs.

Those who have moved out of town to find lower rents are now driving back and forth with higher gas prices.

They are also commuting at a time went gas prices are soaring.

Opponents of rent control programs, included UCSB economist Peter Rupert, who spoke independently, and shared studies that showed negative unintended consequences.

Rupert said rent controls in other states reduced the building of new rental properties by 15 percent.

Others said even considering rent control leads to rent increases.

Some rent control critics said landlords will be less likely to maintain properties.

They said vouchers may be the way to go. They believe it will help the people who need it the most.

City staff said public comments were likely to last two hours before the city takes a vote on whether to fund a Rent Stabilization Economic Impact and Feasibility Study Consulting Services Scope of Work Outline.

The council appears to be divided.

Council member Oscar Gutierrez called it a housing crisis and proposed a motion to create an Ad Hoc committee to look for solutions.

Your NewsChannel will have a update on any actions taken tonight on the news.