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Ventura County

Simi Valley Father Arrested After Child Showed Signs of Fentanyl Exposure at Local Hospital

KEYT
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today at 5:00 pm
Published 5:11 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 34-year-old Simi Valley man was arrested after his child was taken to a local hospital and showed symptoms consistent with exposure to fentanyl.

On June 12, around 10:30 a.m., officers were sent to a local hospital after a juvenile brought by their parents was exhibiting symptoms consistent with exposure to fentanyl stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

The juvenile received medical treatment and is currently in stable condition shared the local police agency.

Details about the child, such as their age and number of siblings in their shared household, are being withheld to protect their identity explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

Investigators were able to determine that the child was exposed to fentanyl while being supervised by their father, a 34-year-old Simi Valley man, who was later arrested and booked on a felony charge of child endangerment detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, Child Protective Services were notified and are conducting a parallel investigation regarding the safety of all children involved.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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