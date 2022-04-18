$5.5 million flood control project finishes construction of bypass channel under Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A flood control project that has been under development since the 1960s reached a milestone in March when the construction of a new bypass channel under Highway 101 was completed.

City officials said that the $5.5 million project, titled the Lower Mission Creek Flood Control Project, is located between Chapala and De La Vina Streets at Reaches 2B-2 (under Highway 101) and Reach 3 (between Highway 101 and Gutierrez Street).

The project aims to widen creeks and help reduce flooding risk in Santa Barbara, and it's a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, and the City of Santa Barbara.

"Because it was not feasible to widen the creek that bends around the train station under the freeway, an additional channel was built to increase flood flow capacity," said Shelly Cone, community engagement manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

"The natural water flow will continue through the historic Mission Creek - which serves as a passage for rainbow and steelhead trout - and the bypass channel will only be used when water flow reaches a certain peak volume."

Cone also said that the overall project is designed to increase capacity for a twenty-year storm event.

County First District Supervisor Das Williams said, "I, along with many residents, have been excitedly waiting for the Lower Mission Project to near completion, first as a Santa Barbara City Council-member back in 2008 when the City and Flood Control District received the Coastal Development Permit to start construction on this Project and now as County Supervisor representing most of the area that will benefit from the project."

"The Lower Mission Creek Flood Control Project is vital to the public safety and environmental protection of Santa Barbara," said Williams. "It’s a great achievement every time we finish construction on another reach, and I’m looking forward to championing the completion of future phases."

City Principal Engineer, Adam Hendel, said "The opening of the bypass culvert is a culmination of much effort and engagement within the community. The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the County Flood Control District for staying focused on this Project and the Santa Barbara residents for their understanding of construction related impacts."