‘He will literally die in prison’: Pierre Haobsh sentenced for 2016 Han family murders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Pierre Haobsh, the man found guilty of murdering the Han family in 2016, was sentenced in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Friday to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, followed by 75 years to life in state prison, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"He has no possibility of ever being released," Supervising Deputy District Attorney Ben Ladinig told News Channel 3-12. "He will literally die in prison."

Ladinig explained that the three life sentences are for each of the murders that Haobsh, 32, committed in 2016 when he killed Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, in their Goleta Valley home, wrapping them in plastic and leaving them dead inside of the garage.

The 75 years to life in state prison that will follow the three life sentences were for gun use causing death, Ladinig said.

Haobsh filed a motion for a new trial, saying that his previous public defenders were ineffective and didn't disclose all of the evidence, Ladinig said.

Judge Brian Hill also denied that motion on Friday, determining that Haobsh's arguments for the new trial had no merit, according to Ladinig.

Haobsh was found guilty of the murder charges on Nov. 24, 2021, though his sentencing was delayed by a few months while Hill determined whether or not to dismiss Haobsh's previous public defenders from the case.