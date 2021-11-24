Han Murders: Pierre Haobsh found guilty of all charges

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The high-profile murder trial of Pierre Haobsh came to a close on Wednesday.

Pierre Haobsh, 31, was found guilty of all charges for the murders of the Han family back in 2016.

The trial had closing arguments today with the conclusion of Haobsh being found guilty of triple-murder.

Haobsh was charged with the murders of Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, in their Goleta Valley home. Police found the family dead inside their garage.

Dr. Henry Han ran the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic on Upper State and was widely respected in his field.

Haobsh was arrested back in 2016 in San Diego County soon after the Han Family was found dead in their home. He could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if he is convicted.