Santa Barbara Maritime Museum welcomes back flagship Ranger to Classic Yacht Association

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum announced that its flagship Ranger, one of the first boats listed by the Classic Yacht Association (CYA), rejoined the Southern California Fleet on Sunday.

According to CYA, Ranger was built in 1917 to be a genuine, classic big-game fishing yacht, one of the first private fishing yachts built on the West Coast, and the flagship of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Ranger pulled in to the Santa Barbara Harbor around noon Saturday and was welcomed with a dockside champagne and cake reception from CYA.

The association said that originally, Ranger was readmitted in 2020, in time for the 20th anniversary of the museum, but COVID-19 delayed Ranger's rededication ceremony.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum provided the following background information on Ranger: