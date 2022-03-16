Santa Maria man charged for Monday murder of Santa Barbara woman

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that it has formally charged a Santa Maria man for a murder that took place near Stearns Wharf on Monday morning.

Gabriel Jose Zepeda, 46, was charged for the willful, premeditated, and deliberate first degree murder of Theresa Carina, a 50-year-old transient Santa Barbara woman, according to Benjamin Ladinig, supervising deputy district attorney.

Zepeda also faces the special circumstance charge of murder during a robbery, Ladinig added.

The murder took place near the intersection of State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, where arriving Santa Barbara Police officers found Carina lying dead in the parking lot of Surf N Wear's Beach House, as News Channel 3-12 previously reported.

The first block of State Street was closed to cars, pedestrians, and bicyclists for multiple hours on Monday while police investigated, and the Zepeda was arrested later Monday night.

The District Attorney's Office also alleged that Zepeda committed the murder while out on bail, and that he has a previous strike conviction and a prior serious felony conviction.

Zepeda was arraigned at the Santa Barbara Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon and is being held without bail, Ladinig said.

His arraignment will continue on April 18.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact Santa Barbara Police detective Adam Mik at 805-897-2300.