Las Positas and Modoc Roads Multiuse Path projects completed in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara is celebrating the completion of not only the Las Positas and Modoc Roads Multiuse path projects, but also the completion of phase II of the Arroyo Burro Open Space Restoration project on Thursday.

The multiuse path project included constructing a 2.6-mile pathway for pedestrians and bikers along Modoc Road from Calle de Los Amigos to Las Positas Road, and along Las Positas Road from Modoc Road to Cliff Drive, according to Liz Smith, creeks outreach coordinator.

The project is also part of the Coastal Bike Route that connects Goleta to Ventura, according to Jessica Grant, interim Public Works downtown manager.

“We are excited to provide a safe route for bicyclists and pedestrians, improving access to surrounding neighborhoods, parks, and the beach,” Grant said.

Over 2,600 native plants and 350 native trees were planted as part of phase II pf the Arroyo Burro Open Space Restoration project, according to Smith. The project included improvements along Arroyo Burro and the Campanil drainage, she added.

A new footbridge was also installed over Arroyo Burro to connect travelers on the multiuse path with the park.

“Completing Phase II of this restoration project will help to improve water quality in the creek and downstream at Arroyo Burro Beach,” said Cameron Benson, creeks restoration/clean water manager.

“We are excited to connect multiuse path users with the park, and look forward to community members enjoying the creek from new viewing platforms on the footbridge.”

Mayor Randy Rowse and the city council will celebrate the two projects' completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Arroyo Burro Open Space on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.