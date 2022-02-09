Santa Barbara Unified School District searches for substitute teachers

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Over the past pandemic year, the Santa Barbara Unified School District said it's seen a 60% drop in the number of available substitute teachers.

"All districts nationwide are experiencing substitute teacher shortages," said Bradley Brock, La Cumbre Junior High Principal. "And, of course, Santa Barbara is being disproportionately impacted because it's a small community, and we need to address those challenges."

Substitute teachers are in high demand during this time because a significant amount of school teachers are catching COVID-19 and calling out sick.

Blake Devine / KEYT

"It’s almost this perfect storm of a shortage of subs but also high number of absences in our teacher ranks," said John Becchio, Assistant Superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified Human Resources.

As a last resort to help with these staff shortages, schools could combine multiple classes into one room.

However, in attempts to prevent the situation from getting to that point, the district said it's focusing on efforts towards bring back substitute teachers -- such as offering to raise pay by $50 a day.

"We’ve also added a designated sub position where we are actually hiring people to be at one school everyday," said Becchio.

Blake Devine / KEYT

Casey Kernohan, a site-based substitution teacher, said "Every member of the staff is doing everything they can to make sure we’re a well oiled full functioning machine."

Kernohan is part of the new batch of young substitute teachers who have been offered an opportunity to teach.

"Substitute positions are a great gateway into the teaching education profession," said Brock.

Blake Devine / KEYT

"You definitely feel like you’re making a difference, you really do," said Kernohan. "You get to work with kids, you get to help them out in every aspect, you provide guidance so it’s really rewarding."

Compensating for school teacher absences during the pandemic has been difficult for the community, so the school district is highly encouraging anyone with a college degree to apply for substitute teacher position.

To apply to be a substitute teacher in Santa Barbara County, click here.