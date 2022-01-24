B of A lot on Upper State Street is home to Santa Barbara’s newest EV charging stations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nearly a handful of parking spots in the Bank of America lot at 3790 State Street are cordoned off with caution tape and soon, will only be available for electric vehicle parking.

Nearby employees said it's been weeks since they've seen crews at the construction zone near the bank's front entrance but the work is well underway.

An employee with Electrify America confirmed to NewsChannel 3-12 that the Upper State Street location is the latest in the county to have four new EV charging stations installed. It's unclear if more will go in at a later date.

As of January 24, none of the stations were up and running.

"These are for the general public. Multiple stations are coming in to our area, including Goleta, Ventura and Oxnard."

The Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta is another local spot where owners of electric vehicles can recharge their vehicle's battery. Electrify America said California has the majority of charging stations in the country, next to the region spanning Florida to New York.

Customers can get alerts about charging stations in their area by downloading Electrify America's app.



The map below depicts the number of charging stations throughout the country.