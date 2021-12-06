Santa Barbara Airbus changes pick-up location

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Airbus will be changing its pick-up/drop-off location on Monday.

Beginning December 8, the airbus will be picking up and dropping off passengers in La Cumbre Plaza on the side of the former Sears building at 3845 State Street, Santa Barbara.

There will be clearly marked signs for travelers to find.

The new location will add on-site parking for travelers. This feature will offer more flexibility for travelers who prefer to drive themselves rather than take a rideshare. The parking spots will require a reservation.

“We are very excited to have a new Santa Barbara pick up and drop off location. Especially one with great features like parking and space to wait for passengers. This makes it easier for our passengers and for our transportation partners when waiting for a bus to arrive or depart.” Samantha Onnen, General Manager, stated.

Airbus will also be offering a promotion on parking for December and January. Travelers wanting to park at the location will get their first seven days free and just $5 per day after the seven days.

Airbus is also offering temporary free service to locals who are traveling to the three Santa Barbara Airbus stops in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria during December and January as well. Reservations will be required.

The Santa Barbara Airbus continues to offer their full 16 trip schedule daily. Pick up and drop-off locations for Goleta and Carpinteria remain unchanged.

Santa Barbara Airbus continues to follow TSA guidelines for COVID prevention including mask-wearing, and increased cleaning procedures.

For more on the Santa Barbara Airbus, click here.