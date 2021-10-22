Sheriff’s office identifies two killed in fiery crash on HWY 101 on-ramp

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed in a fiery crash at a highway on-ramp earlier this week.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Oscar Moreno and 34-year-old Jessica Honor were killed in the crash Wednesday evening. Both are from Santa Barbara.

Investigators said Moreno was driving a Mercedes S 500 that left Highway 101 at a high rate of speed and then tried to re-enter the highway from the Garden Street on-ramp. The vehicle slammed into a concrete wall and burst into flames.

Both Moreno and Honor died in the crash and the ensuing fire.

CHP, fire engines and ambulances responded to the scene and the fire was put out.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours and drivers were being told to avoid the area until the scene was cleared.

The California Highway Patrol is urging anyone with information about the crash to contact its Santa Barbara office at 805-967-1234.