At least one killed in fiery crash on HWY 101 on-ramp in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Crews responded to a deadly crash on a Santa Barbara on-ramp Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp on Garden Street.

The fiery crash sent smoke into the air and snarled traffic on southbound Highway 101 and forced the closure of the on-ramp.

A vehicle erupted in flames after a crash at the Garden Street on-ramp

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a vehicle crashed and erupted in flames around 6:15 p.m.

Details are limited at this time, but CHP confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash.

CHP, fire engines and ambulances responded to the scene.

The on-ramp was closed and drivers were being told to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

