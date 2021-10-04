Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a person stuck on cliffside. They found a mannequin instead

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A cliff rescue resulted in a surprise for firefighters in Santa Barbara on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to Hope Ranch Beach around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a person stuck on a cliff about 30 feet down.

After arriving with UTV's, a drone, fire engines and a truck, firefighters discovered the "person" in need was a hanging mannequin.

Crews shared the above image showing no body heat coming from the doll.

The mannequin was reportedly left on the cliff from a movie shoot days earlier.

Passersby saw the figure and thought it was someone in need, so they called for help.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it's better to call than not!