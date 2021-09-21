Ventura County Firefighters remember engineer Ryan Osler on 5-year anniversary of death

Santa Barbara - South County

LOMPOC, Calif. – A Ventura County firefighter was tragically killed five years ago while responding to a large brush fire in Santa Barbara County. On Tuesday, his former colleagues took a moment to remember him.

Ryan Osler was an engineer with the Ventura County Fire Department and was part of the fire team responding to the Canyon Fire which was burning on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

He and his partner were involved in a crash in Lompoc involving their water tender as they were transporting water to the fire. Their truck lost control at the Purisima Road and Highway 246 roundabout in Lompoc.

Osler was killed in the crash. He was 38 years old. Osler was survived by his wife and two young children.

Osler had been with the Ventura County Fire Department 18 years.

On Tuesday, the Ventura County Fire Department posted photos of Osler and two sites that now host permanent memorials.

"He will forever be remembered, and never forgotten," the fire department said.

The site of the fire tender crash bears an image of Osler as well as landscaping to serve as a memorial site. A memorial wall and plaque at the Moorpark fire station where Osler last worked was dedicated in 2017. A portion of Highway 101 in Ventura was also renamed to honor the fallen engineer.

The Canyon Fire burned about 12,000 acres on Vandenberg Space Force Base – previously Air Force Base – property.