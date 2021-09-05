Pedestrian hit, killed by train near Gaviota

Santa Barbara - South County

GAVIOTA, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train near Gaviota Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. about a mile south of Mariposa Reina.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and the sheriff's coroners office responded to investigate.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said train traffic was affected by the incident.

According to Amtrak, Coast Starlight Train 14, which departed earlier in the day from Los Angeles, was stopped near Goleta due to a "trespasser incident."

Although the circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear, there are several popular beach spots along Highway 101 near Gaviota in which train tracks are easily accessible.

The train collision is under investigation.