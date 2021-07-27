Updated tsunami maps remind the public they may be in a very precarious zone

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You don't have to be right on the beach to be worried about the "what if" that comes with a tsunami.



An earthquake generated series of waves that can flood coastal property is extremely possible and new maps help the public see where their risks are.

Clearly you don't have to be living in a tsunami zone to be at risk.

The Santa Barbara waterfront for example has millions of visitors each year in areas that would be drenched in water if a significant tsunami came ashore.

It could happen with an earthquake in the Santa Barbara Channel and come with very little warning. Or, it could happen thousands of miles away and come with a predicted time and wave size.

Experts have updated their maps to show what areas would be first hit and hardest hit.

In Santa Barbara County they include portions of Carpinteria in and around the Salt Marsh, Santa Barbara's waterfront including the Funk Zone, Goleta Beach park and portions of the airport and Ocean Beach in Lompoc.

The tsunami wave map updates can be found at : Department of Conservation

Advice from experts tells the public to go away from the shoreline if they feel a major quake and especially if it is determined to be offshore.

The Santa Barbara Channel has numerous fault lines and some are capable of major temblors that can trigger a tsunami.

