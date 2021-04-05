Santa Barbara County residents 16 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - COVID-19 vaccine appointments have opened for Santa Barbara County residents over the age of 16 starting Monday.

Residents may begin scheduling appointments for Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics located at the Santa Barbara Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara and Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

Residents 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines while everyone 16 and older may get the Pfizer shot. For more details, visit the public health website.

Appointments at the Santa Maria clinic begin Monday, April 5, through Sunday, April 11.

Santa Barbara vaccine appointments will be available from Tuesday, April 6, through Thursday, April 8.

For help making an appointment, you can call 211 and select option 4.

The vaccine clinics will be open to Santa Barbara County residents only. Those who do not live or work in the county will be turned away.

To make an appointment and for more information, visit publichealthsbc.org/phd-vaccination-clinics.