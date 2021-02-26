Man arrested for having an illegal firearm inside a vehicle

Santa Barbara - South County

OXNARD, California- On Friday morning around 2:26, an Oxnard Police Officer observed a suspicious parked car in the 1200 block of Azalea Street.

The police came in contact with Adolfo Palazuelos, a 29-year-old Oxnard resident. Palazuelos was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

During a search of Palazuelos and the vehicle, officers located a large quantity of narcotics, evidence of narcotic sales, a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a bullet proof vest. The handgun, a Colt .45, was previously reported stolen in the City of Oxnard.

Palazuelos has prior felony convictions for firearm and narcotic possession. The felony convictions make Palazuelos a prohibited person when it comes to possessing firearms or ammunition. Palazuelos was charged with several firearm and narcotic related violations as well as violating his PRCS terms.

The Post Release Offender Program was created in 2011 by Assembly Bill 109 (Public Safety Realignment). The program mandates that individuals sentenced to non-violent, non-serious or non-sex related felony offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison. Release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent commitment offense and prior convictions are not considered.