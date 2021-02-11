UCLA Health opens new cancer center in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A new hematology-oncology cancer care clinic has opened in Santa Barbara by UCLA Health to better serve patients in the community.

The new cancer clinic will provide access to over 600 UCLA cancer clinical trials to residents in the area along with the highest level of cancer treatment, according to a news release.

Daniel Greenwald, MD (UCLA Health)

The clinic will be staffed by two board-certified UCLA Health medical oncologist/hematologists, Dr. Daniel Greenwald and Dr. Julian Davis.

“We are proud to join the #1 ranked health care system in California and one of the premier cancer therapy programs in the world,” said Dr. Greenwald. “We have strong ties to the Santa Barbara community and will continue to collaborate with local medical professionals and institutions.”

The new clinic will be located 309 W. Quinto Street in Santa Barbara.

