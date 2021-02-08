Wingstop restaurant opening in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Restaurant chain Wingstop is opening its first location in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The company said it is ready and excited to bring "its bold, craveable flavors to the residents of Santa Barbara."

The restaurant chain serves classic and boneless wings as well as chicken tenders and other sides, plus multiple sauce offerings.

In honor of the new location opening, Wingstop is offering 5 free wings with any wing purchase next week.

Wingstop also has an exclusive partnership with DoorDash and is available for pickup or delivery orders.

For more information, visit their website.