San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties considered for public safety power shutoffs

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County plans for a potential power shutoff on Tuesday and Santa Barbara County is being considered for a potential power shutoff on Monday.

According to Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services, Southern California Edison says they have notified customers about their consideration of a power shutoff in the east parts of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The consideration is due to an increased risk of wildfires.

If the shutoff happens the outage may begin as soon as late Monday night.

In San Luis Obispo County, PG&E plans for a public safety power shutoff for the eastern portions of Tepusquet Canyon east of Santa Maria and Twitchell Dam, Arroyo Grande and Nipomo starting Tuesday at around 8:00 a.m.

The shutoffs are to help prevent wildfires due to the windy and dry conditions.

The utility company says that areas that aren't under the planned shutoff may experience a power outage due to windy conditions.

PG&E reminds customers to stay tuned for additional information as the outage area or timing may change.

Residents are encouraged to review their power outage and evacuation plans.

