Five more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported five more coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

According to the department, four of the people who died were in their 70s. The fifth was between ages 50 and 69.

Three of the individuals suffered from underlying health conditions and one death was reportedly associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

The county said two of the residents lived in the City of Santa Maria, two lived the City of Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, and one lived in the community of Orcutt.

As a reminder, a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 364 new cases on Friday. 192 people are hospitalized, 52 of whom are in the ICU.

