NewsChannel partners with Vitalant ahead of Monday’s MLK National Day of Service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Your local NewChannel celebrates a three-year partnership with Vitalant ahead of Monday's MLK National Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Vitalant plasma and blood donors at Santa Barbara site (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

This particular local event is celebrated as a Day of Giving and this year, there is an urgent need for O negative blood and convalescent plasma.

"My parents were married for 64 years and had five kids," said Doreen Salmonsen.

Doreen Salmonsen donates plasma regularly in memory of her father, George Hughes (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Her love for her parents, Elaine and George Hughes, inspired a renewed commitment to donate blood, something she and her husband have done for years.

"We've been giving blood since 2014," said Salmonsen.

The Ventura woman said she contracted COVID-19 last year during the last days of her father's life while visiting him in Arizona and helping her mother. He suffered from dementia.

Salmonsen said it was a two-week sickness and then, a positive test for antibodies.

"I started donating my plasma in November and then decided in December I would donate every week in memory of my father."

She fulfilled that commitment and will likely go back to donating just once a month.

Salmonsen counts among roughly 900 convalescent plasma donations made to Vitalant since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Of those, just under 700 units shipped out from the Central Coast to help COVID patients.

NewsChannel also met Amy Dresden, a Goleta resident, while she was donating at the Vitalant site on upper State St. Like Salmonsen, Dresden also contracted coronavirus. She said donating plasma is important to her.

"Getting COVID is like, a bad thing. But, then you can turn that into something positive by helping other people who really need it," said Dresden.

Vitalant said right now, one out of four hospitalized COVID patients in our area are receiving convalescent plasma.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment to donate blood or plasma, contact https://www.vitalant.org