Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:58 pm

Man arrested in Goleta following vehicle pursuit from Carpinteria

Santa Barbara County Sheriff car chase arrest
John Palminteri / Newschannel 3

GOLETA, Calif. -- A Goleta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit from Carpinteria on Friday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a car due to a traffic violation in Carpinteria.

When they attempted to make contact the car sped off.

Deputies then began a pursuit that led them into the City of Santa Barbara.

Deputies called off the pursuit due to safety reasons.

Deputies then continued to search for the driver in the area.

They were able to identify the suspect as a 19-year-old Goleta man and found that he was on County probation.

Deputies went to his home and waited for the suspect to come home.

The suspect arrived home and was arrested on scene.

During the arrest, two relatives of the suspect attempted to obstruct the arrest. They were both arrested for obstructing arrest.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12.

