Culturally sensitive murals threatened by Ortega Park renewal project

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Redesign plans for Ortega Park put a bullseye on part of Santa Barbara's past.

Nino del Maiz by Manuel and Annette Unzueta (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Culturally sensitive artwork, dating back to the 1970s, is slated for demolition. Mark Alvarado, a community activist and head of One Community Bridge Project, has engaged city officials to take a second and more critical look at the issue.

Alvarado said he spent much of his childhood in Ortega Park. Decades later, he's leading the charge to save dozens of the murals from the wrecking ball.

The paintings were first implemented as a way to add color and culture to an increasingly blighted area. The murals showcase work by local and international artists, including icon and SBCC Chicano Studies Professor, Manuel Unzueta, as well as students artists.

Chicano, Mexican, Aztec and Mayan customs and traditions are depicted in large-scale, bold colors on walls throughout the park area.

The nearly 100-year old park is slated for a $14 million dollar renewal project that includes new youth sports fields, a bigger and better pool for swimming and splash activities, a skatepark, a multi-generational zone and more. The much-needed renovation aims to turn the Eastside neighborhood park into a community destination.

The groundbreaking is expected to happen sometime next year.

Alvarado said initially, the city planned to demolish all structures. However, a change in plans appears to be in the works.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.