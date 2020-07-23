Lompoc to temporarily allow some businesses to operate outdoors

Santa Barbara- S County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc announced that businesses will be able to operate outside on Thursday.

Jim Throop, Lompoc City Manager, acting as the city's director of emergency services has issued a proclamation temporarily suspending city regulations that would allow outdoor operations of city businesses.

Lompoc City Council unanimously approved this proclamation on Tuesday's city council meeting.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has ordered the closure of indoor operations for certain types of businesses, but allows some of these businesses to operate outdoors if they follow industry-specific state guidance, including the use of face coverings and social distancing practices.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the State guidelines have been modified to allow personal care businesses to take operations outdoors.

Before the new guidelines were issued, barbershops, hair salons and selected personal care services were required to close. With the State's updated guidance, those businesses may now open.

To reopen they will need to follow the appropriate regulations in accordance with both California Department Public Health and the local licensing/permitting authority.

State laws and regulations previously required certain personal care services in an indoor setting.

Nail salon services and massage businesses are also authorized to reopen outdoors.

Piercing, tattoo and electrolysis services are still prohibited from reopening at the current time.

The new guidelines outline the State of California’s requirements that must be met before an establishment may reopen in accordance with local regulations.

For more information, including state requirements that must be met, click here.