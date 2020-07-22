In midst of pandemic Westmont prepares to welcome students back

Santa Barbara- S County

MONTECITO, Calif. -- Westmont seniors have become resilient just by living on the Montecito campus.

The Class of 2021 survived the Thomas Fire and the Montecito mudslide and will now enter their final year during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Josie McLaughlin of Chicago said it has brought her class closer together. She said her faith has helped her perservere.

Mpho Mthethwa admits he is a bit homesick for South Africa but he is also looking forward to seeing classmates again after taking classes online in the Spring.

Westmont President Gayle Beebe said they have been keeping student and parents informed every step of the way. If all goes well they will have 1,200 students return for the semester beginning on August 31.

Coincidentally Jason Tavarez, Westmont's new director of institutional resilience, began in February.

Tavarez said they will have baseline COVID-19 testing when students arrive, followed by random population tests.

The private Christian Liberal Arts college sits on 110 acres and the average class size is 15 students to each instructor.

They intend to spread out and hold classes outside.

They will also have only two people per dorm room and create pods to limit mingling.

They are putting plexiglass barriers up in the dining hall where students will pick up food-to-go. They are also putting up signs and physical distancing stickers at each hall.

Tavarez said they will allow students to go off campus to the beach or grocery store as long as they wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Westmont's Spring 2020 magazine entitled "Interrupted," is hot off the press. It is dedicated to the Class of 2020.

President Beebe writes about all they have been dealing with.

While they are in the midst of COVID-19 he said they have also been addressing racism with fresh eyes, attentive ears and curious spirits.

They will be following health guidance from the Santa Barbara County and the state.

If all goes well Westmont hopes to honor the Class of 2020 with a delayed commencement during homecoming weekend.

We will hear from students and staff members tonight on Fox11 News at 10pm. and NewsChannel 3/12 at 11 p.m.