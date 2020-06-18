Santa Barbara’s Bike Blvd. Projects involve removing some mature trees

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Work begins in August on three areas of the city's Bicycle Boulevard Gap Closure Project. One stage targets the Westside along Mission Street and San Pascual Street, another along Las Positas Road and Modoc Road and, a third project centers on the Eastside along Alisos Street.

Construction is expected to take roughly a year to a year and a half and be finished in late 2021 or early 2022.

"What we heard from the community is big safety concerns with cycling on Milpas and there's really not a good way to make Milpas a good, safe street for cycling," said Derrick Bailey, Supervising Transportation Engineer with the City of Santa Barbara. "So, one block over is Alisos Street and that's going to be the new bike route through the Eastside neighborhood."

That part of the project will include new school crosswalks to make good, safe connections with both Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School.

Constructions along the Westside will include new bike paths and expand existing sidewalks. However, in order to do that along a narrow section of Mission Street at San Pascual Street, seven mature Jacaranda trees will be taken out -- five along Mission and two on San Pascual.

Rendering of bike path project slated for Mission Street and San Pascual Street. (City of Santa Barbara Public Works)

Bailey said he did not know how old the trees are. He added that removing trees is a "last resort."

"We are disappointed that we do have to remove and replace these mature Jacaranda trees," Bailey said. "We're gonna be moving the curb line out and re-establishing the parkway so that all of the trees will be replaced in kind. In addition to the trees that are gonna be removed and replaced on Mission Street, we found about 40 other planting locations along the project limit so, at the end of the day, there will be a lot more trees."

City officials said many residents have expressed disappointment when they see the "tree removal" signs posted on trees along a section of Mission Street.

Removing parking spaces is another major concern.

"There's a lot of things wrong with this thing," said Mary, who lives off Mission Street. "I'm curious as to where they think all these cars are going to park now because they're running over into the other streets and they're soon to be out of spaces so, that's my beef!"

Mary also said she and other nearby residents were not well notified of the project.

"I don't think that there was enough notification of this whole thing going or the proper notification of this whole thing happening."

The creation of the Las Positas and Modoc Roads Multiuse Path is a Vision Zero project and will require more extensive construction. Eventually, it will create a safe separation of bikes, runners, pedestrians from higher speed vehicle traffic.

The city's web page explained: "The Path is a transformative project that will connect the Waterfront, schools, parks, and commercial centers with the community along the Pacific Coastal and Crosstown Bike Routes."

A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for late July.

In addition to the city projects, the county has a project that will connect the end of the city's path to the Oberon Trails.

"All of these projects are linking together to make really high quality, safe biking routes all the way out to UCSB ... and to Ventura."