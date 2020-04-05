All Santa Barbara County food facilities required to only offer food to go

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced an order on Sunday that requires all licensed food facilities in the county to only offer food to go.

This is a Health Officer Order and will be implemented starting Sunday at 5 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m. on May 4 unless the Health Officer decides it should be extended or shortened.

Under this order, all restaurants, bars, nightclubs and coffee shops may only remain open to offer food for pickup, delivery, or drive-through.

In addition, all food must be provided in a proper container. This means that food cannot be handed out on plates or without containers like ice cream cones.

All food workers must wear face coverings while working with food or in the kitchen. Any food received must be eaten off of the premises. Social distancing must also be followed during all interactions.

Violation or failure to comply to this order may qualify as a misdemeanor and result in a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment or both.

Food facilities that violate this order may also be subject to a permit suspension.

To read this Health Officer Order in full, click here.