Cox offering free temporary home internet access for some families

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cox Communications is offering temporary free home internet access for families in the Santa Barbara Unified School District who qualify.

To receive this service, the family must qualify for free/reduced price meals and who are not current or recent Cox customers. Cox officials said they want to help families who must learn from home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

All local schools are closed and campuses shutdown as school districts try to stop the spread of the virus. It's forced many families who do not have internet access to figure out a way to help their children complete their coursework online.

Families who qualify will receive 30 days of free internet access. After that, they'll be charged $9.95 a month.

To see if you qualify go to the Cox Connect2Compete program.