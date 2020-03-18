Planned power outage in Goleta canceled

Santa Barbara- S County

GOLETA, Calif. - Southern California Edison has canceled a planned power maintenance outage in Goleta.

The outage was originally supposed to happen overnight on Thursday March 26, so crews could perform maintenance on utility equipment.

Most planned outages are now being canceled or postpone, said SoCal Edison spokesman David Song.

All customers who could have been impacted will be notified, Song said.

The planned maintenance work is designed to help prevent wildfires ahead of wildfire season. Some SoCal Edison customers may experience power shut offs as part of this mitigation work, according to the utility company.

SoCal Edison is encouraging all customers to double check with the utility company to see if they are impacted by potential power shutoffs.