Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation close due to coronavirus concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation facilities will close until April 6 due to a local health emergency from coronavirus concerns.

The announcement came on Monday afternoon in response to the local health emergency implementation.

Officials say the April 6 reopening date may be extended until further notice.

Parks and Recreation will close the Los Banos del Mar swimming pool, the Carrillo Gym and the Carrillo Recreation Center.

Parks and Recreation will be emplacing social distancing guidelines to outdoor individual activities at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

All other outdoor organized sports, spring break camps and volleyball classes are canceled.

The Westside Neighborhood Center, Franklin Neighborhood Center, the Louise Lowry Davis Center and Parque de Los Ninos will continue to serve as food distribution sites and brown bag pickup programs only.

They say no other drop-in or scheduled programming will be permitted.

Food distribution will be at the following locations:

Westside Neighborhood Center: Every Monday starting at 1 p.m.

Franklin Neighborhood Center: Every Thursday starting at 1 p.m. and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m.

Parque de Los Ninos: 1st and 2nd Tuesday of the month starting at 1 p.m.

Brown bag pick up programs will be at the following locations:

Westside Neighborhood center: Every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month

Louise Lowry Davis Center: Daily starting at 11:30 a.m.

Franklin Neighborhood Center: Daily starting at 11:30 a.m.

City parks and restrooms will remain open during normal park hours.

Privately scheduled indoor and outdoor events at facilities will still be honored.

