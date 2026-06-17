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San Luis Obispo County

Woman arrested after homeowner watched her burglarize their bedroom on a camera system

KEYT
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today at 10:35 am
Published 10:47 am

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo woman is in custody after a homeowner watched her burglarize their bedroom and communicate with them through a security camera system.

On June 16, around 1:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress in the 200 block of North 10th Street stated a press release Wednesday from the Grover Beach Police Department.

The homeowner was not there at the time, but was watching the burglary through a live bedroom security camera explained the local police agency.

According to Grover Beach Police, the homeowner watched the burglar, later identified as a 36-year-old woman from San Luis Obispo, rummage through their bedroom and even communicated with them through the surveillance system detailed the Grover Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers established a perimeter and evacuated Ramona Garden Park for safety purposes shared the local police department.

After multiple attempts by officers to contact the burglar, they received an updated clothing description from the homeowner who had watched the 36-year-old swapping their clothes through the camera noted the Grover Beach Police Department.

Officers used the information about the wardrobe change to locate the San Luis Obispo woman nearby and after a search of her person, two sets of vehicle keys belonging to the homeowner were found in her possession shared the Grover Beach Police Department.

The 36-year-old was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for burglary and the stolen vehicle keys were returned to their owner stated the Grover Beach Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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