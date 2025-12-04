Multiple Students Transported For Treatment Following Gas Leak at Arroyo Grande High School

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – A reported gas leak at Arroyo Grande High School sent multiple students and staff members to the nurse's office this morning.

Lucia Mar Unified School District tells your News Channel the gas leak was discovered in an isolated area of campus where students and staff were told to evacuate from several classrooms.

The incident was short-lived and resulted in minor injuries. Students and staff were evaluated by emergency responders, and as a precaution, four students and two staff members were transported for further evaluation.

The district says the Arroyo Grande Fire Department has identified the source of the leak. The area will not be used for the remainder of the day, and students will be in alternative classrooms.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.





