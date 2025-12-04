Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Multiple Students Transported For Treatment Following Gas Leak at Arroyo Grande High School

KEYT
By
New
today at 12:16 pm
Published 12:34 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – A reported gas leak at Arroyo Grande High School sent multiple students and staff members to the nurse's office this morning.

Lucia Mar Unified School District tells your News Channel the gas leak was discovered in an isolated area of campus where students and staff were told to evacuate from several classrooms.

The incident was short-lived and resulted in minor injuries. Students and staff were evaluated by emergency responders, and as a precaution, four students and two staff members were transported for further evaluation. 

The district says the Arroyo Grande Fire Department has identified the source of the leak. The area will not be used for the remainder of the day, and students will be in alternative classrooms.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.



Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.