Bakersfield Man Arrested for Manslaughter After Killing Man in Traffic Collision

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – A Bakersfield man has been arrested following an early morning traffic collision that killed one man.

A press release from the City of Paso Robles says around 5:30am on Dec. 4th, police and emergency responders were called out to reports of a collision at the intersection of Golden Hill Road and State Route 46.

There, the driver of a white four-door Lexus was stopped at a red light heading westbound on SR-46 at Golden Hill Road when he was hit from behind by a 2017 green and white Freightliner box truck.

The truck driver, 25-year-old Gean Marco HuamanCastro of Bakersfield, was also heading westbound and failed to stop at the red light.

The 63-year-old Paso Robles man driving the Lexus was killed on impact.

HuamanCastro was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The city says drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors at this time.

