Central Coast Hot Spots Transition To 2025’s Holiday Season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The holiday spirit struck the Central Coast in force, ushering in 2025’s Christmas season.

Santa Claus arrived in downtown San Luis Obispo Friday afternoon, kicking off his daily hours at Mission Plaza.

The Pismo Beach Pier is fully decked with their boughs of holly, and a giant light tree, which really dazzles after sundown.

And the annual Solvang Julefest kicked off today, as The Zoe Report Jet-Set Readers’ Choice Awards declared them number one of the “Best Christmas Towns in the U.S.”

For in-person experiences of holiday spirit, locals and tourists agree you simply can’t beat the various Central Coast options during the winter months.

