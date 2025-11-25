Consumers asked to properly dispose of popular e-bike’s lithium-ion batteries due to safety risk
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an advisory to stop using lithium-ion batteries in Rad Power e-bikes model RP-1304 and HL-RP-S1304 and properly dispose of the batteries.
The federal watchdog stated in Monday's warning that the batteries, originally manufactured in China, can unexpectedly ignite and explode, especially if the batteries or their harness has been exposed to water.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission shared that at least 31 reports of fire have been received in connection with the e-bike batteries.
Of those reports, 12 reports of property damage totaling about $734,500 have been fielded by the federal consumer safety group.
According to the Integrated Waste Management Authority for San Luis Obispo County, the batteries should be removed from e-bikes and properly disposed at an approved hazardous waste disposal site.
While San Luis Obispo County's Household Hazardous Waste Facilities are all closed this weekend for Thanksgiving, but Best Buy Stores are accepting these batteries at no cost.
Central Coast Best Buys
- In San Luis Obispo at The Madonna Plaza Shopping Center at 255 Madonna Road
- In Santa Maria at 2326 South Bradley Road
- In Goleta at 790 Market Pl. Drive
- In Oxnard at 2300 North Rose Ave.
A special one day collection event specifically for these lithium-ion e-bike batteries is being held Saturday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cold Canyon Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 2268 Carpenter Canyon Road south of San Luis Obispo.
Starting on Dec. 5, you can bring affected batteries to the following County-operated Household Hazardous Waste Facility locations for free:
- Nipomo Household Hazardous Waste Facility
509 Southland Street, Nipomo, CA
Hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cold Canyon Landfill
2268 Carpenter Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
Hours: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Morro Bay Household Hazardous Waste Facility
160 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay, CA
Hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Chicago Grade Landfill
2290 Homestead Road, Templeton, CA
Hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Paso Robles Landfill
9000 CA Hwy. 46 East, Paso Robles, CA
Hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Heritage Ranch Community Services District
4870 Heritage Road, Paso Robles, CA
Hours: Friday 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In Monday's advisory, the Consumer Product Safety Commission noted that the importer, Rad Power Bikes Inc. out of Seattle has refused to agree to a recall and indicated its financial situation renders it unable to offer replacement batteries or refunds.
"Rad’s Safe Shield batteries and semi-integrated batteries are not subject to the agency’s statement," read a statement shared by the Consumer Product Safety Commission from Rad Power Bikes. "Rad informed the agency that its demand to replace all batteries, regardless of condition, would immediately put Rad out of business, which would be of no benefit to our riders. Rad is disappointed that it could not reach a resolution that best serves our riders and the industry at large. Rad reminds its customers to inspect batteries before use or charging and immediately stop using batteries that show signs of damage, water ingress, or corrosion, and to contact Rad so we can support our riders."