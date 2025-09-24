Search Is On For Coalinga Woman Last Seen in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the missing persons report of an adult woman last seen in the county earlier in the month.

The missing woman has been identified as 50-year-old Isabel LucasVelasco of Coalinga.

According to the Sheriff's office, LucasVelasco was last seen in San Luis Obispo County on Sep. 12th. She is approximately 5'01" and 145 lbs.

LucasVelasco has ties to both the City of Coalinga and the City of Visalia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Anyone can provide an anonymous tip via CrimeStoppers at (805) 549-7867 or their website at slotips.org.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.