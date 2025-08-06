Arroyo Grande announces Interim Chief of Police David Culver will serve as the city’s next top cop

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – On Wednesday, Arroyo Grande City Manager Matthew Downing announced that Commander David Culver will serve as the next Chief of Police for the city.

Commander Culver has been serving as Interim Chief of Police since May 30 after former Chief of Police Michael Martinez announced his retirement stated the City of Arroyo Grande in a press release Wednesday.

Culver was selected after a nationwide recruitment effort and he will be confirmed by the City Council on Aug. 12 and begin serving in the new role on Aug. 15 explained the city of Arroyo Grande.

A public swearing-in ceremony will be held during the Aug. 26 City Council meeting added the City of Arroyo Grande.

"I am honored and excited to have been selected to be the next Chief of Police for the City of Arroyo Grande," said Commander Culver about the announcement. "This is my family's home, so I am excited for the opportunity to continue serving and giving back to the community."

Commander Culver joined the Arroyo Grande Police Department in 2019 after serving with the Santa Maria Police Department and has been in law enforcement for 17 years.

While serving as a Commander in the Arroyo Grande Police Department for the past three years, Culver has been responsible for patrol detectives, property and evidence, training, and administrative services among other tasks.

He has been an Academy Instructor for the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Program since 2019 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from California Coast University in Criminal Justice.

"We are fortunate to have found our next Chief of Police to continue our tradition of service to the City of Arroyo Grande," explained City Manager Matthew Downing. "David Culver's qualifications, proven commitment to public service and the City of Arroyo Grande, love for the community, and vision for the Department to cultivate and promote community trust with all residents and visitors, make him the ideal candidate to lead our Police Department into the future. I look forward to working with him to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our community.