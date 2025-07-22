Police turn to the public for help investigating multiple cases of vandalism using caltrops

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department is turning to the public for help investigating multiple acts of vandalism using caltrops to disable vehicles on public roadways.

Since early spring, officers have collected more than 40 incidents in which the wheels of vehicles have been damaged by caltrops, pictured below, shared the Paso Robles Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

On July 21, officers received to a new wave of calls reporting damage to wheels caused by caltrops stated the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, an ambulance was disabled by a caltrop while responding to an emergency and another ambulance had to respond and a tow truck responding to a vehicle with punctured tires from a caltrop was also stopped Monday evening when it also ran over a caltrop.

The most recent cluster of incidents involving caltrops have been concentrated along Creston Road and the Riverside and Black Oak areas shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

Motorists who have been impacted are asked to file a report online with the Paso Robles Police Department or by calling 805-237-6464 and Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the investigation.

Anyone with information or spots someone placing objects in the roadway are asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-549-7867.