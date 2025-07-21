Skip to Content
Young Templeton Feed & Grain Arsonists Identified as Community Begins to Recover

TEMPLETON, Calif. - The young arsonists who threw an illegal firework at the historic Templeton Feed & Grain on the 4th of July, burning the landmark to rubble, have been identified.

Four juvenile males were involved, and one of those four is directly responsible for starting the fire, having purposely thrown an illegal firework at the building.

The Templeton Fire Department is taking the lead in the case, and is working with the District Attorney's office of SLO County to determine the specifics of the arson charges.

Thanks to overwhelming community support, Templeton Feed & Grain will be able to continue its business, having set up a temporary location at Nature's Touch, just a couple blocks down Main Street.

