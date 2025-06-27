Bakersfield man arrested for drug and weapons violations during Pismo Beach traffic stop

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations during a traffic stop near Marina Street and Morro Avenue Wednesday evening.

On June 25, around 10:17 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle near Marina Street and Morro Avenue for vehicle code violations and a potentially impaired driver stated a press release from the Morro Bay Police Department Friday.

The officer saw a firearm below the steering column when he approached the driver during the traffic stop and the man, identified as a 40-year-old Bakersfield resident, was removed from the vehicle and detained at the scene while a search of the vehicle was conducted detailed the Morro Bay Police Department.

A records check during the traffic stop revealed that the man was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition noted the Morro Bay Police Department.

According to Morro Bay Police, a consent search of the man resulted in the discovery of suspected fentanyl and the firearm seen by the officer was found to be loaded with a round in the chamber and a full magazine of ammunition inserted into the weapon.

A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of pistol and rifle ammunition, large capacity rifle magazines with ammunition, a large amount of suspected fentanyl, other items associated with the sales of narcotics, and burglary tools shared the Morro Bay Police Department.

The man was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following violations: