Gaea Edde Powell charged with eight felonies for election law violations over two election cycles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Charges of voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, failure to file campaign finance reports, and perjury have been filed against Gaea Edde Powell for her actions during the 2022 and 2024 election cycle.

According to the criminal complaint filed on June 24, 2025, Powell allegedly registered to vote at an address in Arroyo Grande where she did not live on July 12, 2022.

Powell was actually living in a rural area outside of the city limits noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

After that alleged voter registration fraud, a violation of Elections Code section 18100(a), Powell is alleged to have also committed the following crimes during the same 2022 election cycle: falsely declaring under penalty of perjury the location of her home address, submitting false nomination paperwork, failing to file campaign finance reports, and voting in an election she was not legally entitled to vote detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The criminal complaint further alleged that during the 2024 election cycle, Powell voted in an election where she was not legally entitled to vote in March, falsely declared under penalty of perjury the location of her home address, submitted false nomination paperwork, and voted in an election where she was not legally entitled to vote again but this time in November of the same year.

Eight of Powell's nine charged counts are felony offenses added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Powell will be scheduled for an arraignment on her filed charges after she surrenders to the court, files a bond, or is booked on the criminal complaint by law enforcement shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

This case is being prosecuted by the Public Integrity Unit of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"The integrity of our electoral system depends on all participants following the law, and my office will not tolerate attempts to undermine that integrity through fraudulent conduct," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "Ms. Powell's alleged actions over multiple election cycles represent a serious breach of the public trust, and these charges demonstrate our commitment to holding accountable anyone who attempts to manipulate our elections processes. We will always dutifully follow the evidence wherever it leads to ensure that the community can trust that there will be accountability without any political bias or motivation."