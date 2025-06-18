Grover Beach celebrates completion of West Grand Avenue streetscape project

GROVER BEACH, Calif.- The City of Grover Beach officially celebrated the long-awaited completion of its West Grand Avenue streetscape project during a ribbon cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning.

The project has dramatically enhanced the look and field of the roadway between 8th and 4th streets and is intended to help revitalize the important economic corridor.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to see this streetscape project completed. These improvements have transformed our downtown to be safer, more accessible and more beautiful," said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee. "I want to thank all our residents and businesses for their patience throughout the construction process. We cannot wait to see the positive impact this project will have on our community for years to come."

According to the city, the key improvements of the new streetscape includes:

• A landscaped center median for enhanced visual appeal

• Decorative crosswalks designed to increase pedestrian safety

• Upgraded sidewalks and curbs for improved accessibility

• Newly painted Class II bike lanes supporting safer cycling

• Rehabilitated pavement providing a smoother, safer driving experience

The project was first approved nearly 15 years ago the Grover Beach City Council and was designed to revitalize one the city's most traveled roadways.

The city said the project is a reflection of its commitment to safety, accessibility and community pride, while also supporting the area’s evolution as a growing hub for housing and commercial development.

In addition, the city described the new streetscape as a way to establish needed infrastructure to promote walkability, cycling and community connectivity.

"This project represents years of planning, collaboration and investment in the future of Grover Beach," said Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson. "It not only improves a key transportation corridor, but also lays the foundation for continued growth, revitalization and a stronger sense of place in our community."

The overall cost of the project was $7 million and was paid through a variety of sources, including a $3.4 million Community Betterment Grant from the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), a $2 million allocation from the City’s General Fund, plus contributions from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) gas tax revenues and other local sources.