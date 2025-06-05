SLO County Public Health recommends rabies vaccinations for pets and livestock Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and Animal Services Division issued a press release Thursday in English and Spanish about steps available to prevent rabies.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, the press release was issued due to seasonal increases in wildlife activity as well as recent reports of bat encounters.

"Rabies is not just a threat in far-off places or only in wild animals—it’s a real danger that can affect people right here in our community," cautioned Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Director. "The good news is that it’s entirely preventable. If you think you’ve been exposed—by a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva—seek medical care immediately."

So far this year, three cases of rabies have been reported in wildlife in San Luis Obispo County and a total of seven cases were confirmed in 2024 shared the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Notably, the county has not seen a case of rabies in a domestic animal for years, but vaccinations are a crucial step to protect county pets and livestock added the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

"Your animals are often your first protection against rabies," explained Dr. Eric Anderson, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Manager. "Vaccinating your animals not only protects them but also creates a barrier between you and this deadly virus. It’s a simple action that saves lives."

Rabies is a preventable disease, but without treatment, is always fatal shared the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, there have been fewer than ten human deaths from rabies in the United States since 1960 largely due to rabies prevention efforts and the availability of vaccines for domestic animals.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department advises to the public avoid contact with wild animals, particularly bats, and if you find a dead or injured animal, do not touch it.

Instead, community members are asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Division at 805-781-4400.

"Bats are one of the most common sources of rabies in California," added Dr. Anderson. "Even if a bat looks dead or harmless, it may still carry the virus. Call us—we're trained to handle it safely."